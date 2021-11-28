May 22, 1944—11-18,2021

MOSINEE—Patrick L. Jacoby, 80 passed away peacefully from Parkinson’s at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on Thursday, November 18, 2021 with his daughter at his side. He was born on May 22, 1941, to the late George and Ann Jacoby. Pat was raised on a dairy farm in Marshfield until the family moved to Racine in 1958. He was a welder, having retired from Komatsu & Rexworks in 2008. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his time off “up north” whenever possible. He not only enjoyed collecting cars, but working on cars as well, fishing, deer hunting and watching Nascar races.

Pat is survived by his daughter Wanda (Kenneth) Gall; grandchildren Brandon (Michelle) Cordova, Brittany (Ryan) Lynch and great-grandchildren: Tandon and Maverick, his longtime partner for many years, Mary Marino, his siblings: Carol Armstrong, Ruth Jacoby, Elaine Drier, Linda Milburn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Ed Jacoby.

A celebration of Pats life will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, 1:00p.m.—2:00p.m., at Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home 1019 West Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at JOHN J BUETTGEN FUNERAL HOME

900 Old Hwy 51, Mosinee, WI.

Pat will be laid to rest at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Mosinee, WI.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Ascension All Saints Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care.