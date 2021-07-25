June 5, 2009—July 18, 2021

CALEDONIA — Patrick Jo “PJ” Beecher, age 12, of Caledonia passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, July 18th, 2021. Patrick was born on June 5, 2009, to Linda Feely in Kenosha. He was educated at Olympia-Brown Elementary School where his light and humor was felt by everyone who met him. Patrick had a great imagination; he was extremely intelligent, and it showed. Whether it was in his drawings, his love of video games or his animated videos he made, everyone could see his creativity. Patrick’s personality lit up a room and he was loved by everyone who knew him. He will be deeply missed by everyone.

He was preceded in death by: his grandmother, Sandra Beecher; and two cousins: Anthony Zabler and Michael Tambornino.

Patrick is survived by: his mother, Linda Feely; two sisters: Amanda Lee and Breana Feely; a brother, Jacob (Cassie) Gjerswald; two nieces: Lydia Mines and Skylar Gjerswald; three nephews: Alex Meddy, Joshua Peronto and Ryder Gjerswald; his grandpa, Leslie Beecher; four aunts: Gail (Kha Viet) Mai and JoAnn (Jason) Therkelsen who were also his godmothers; and Judi (Duane) Williams; and Carrie (James) Schleicher as well as other family and many friends.