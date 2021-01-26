Patrick J. Harmann

Due to COVID, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Military honors will follow. All are invited to witness the Mass livestream on Wednesday at 3:00 pm by clicking on the link located in Patrick’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Patrick, memorials to St. Sebastian Church or a charity of your choice have been suggested.

A heartfelt thank you to Pat’s neighbors who have been there for him through the years, especially Bruce, Pam, Peter & Luke Christopherson. Also, thank you to the physicians & nurses at Ascension All Saints and Willow Creek Dialysis Center that have given Pat care. Finally, special thanks to Racine Police & Fire Depts. for trying everything in their powers to revive Pat. You will all be forever in our hearts.