Patrick J. Harmann

October 22, 1957 – January 22, 2021
RACINE – Patrick Jon Harmann, age 63, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Friday, January 22, 2021 after struggling with several health issues over the years.
Patrick was born in Racine on October 22, 1957 to Donald and Rose Ella (nee: Mueller) Harmann. He attended St. Sebastian’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from JI Case High School in 1975. After, Pat proudly joined the United States Navy where he served aboard the USS Albany in the Mediterranean Sea. After serving 4 years with the military, he returned back home and earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Pat served our community as an accomplished cartographer with Racine County – Real Estate Description Office for over 25 years, retiring in 2012.
Patrick was a lifetime member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. He had an appreciation for the great outdoors, especially hunting & fishing; played many memorable games of Sheepshead with family & friends; never missed the traditional every Friday night dinner gathering with family; and was an extreme sports fan of all the Wisconsin teams.
Surviving are his beloved mother, Rose Ella Harmann; sister, Cynthia (Charles) Comello; brothers, Jeff (Peggy) Harmann and Scott (Gail) Harmann; niece, Elizabeth (Alex) Lisic; nephews, Joey Harmann and Alex & Kyle Harmann; great-nephew, Evan Lisic; great-nieces, Elle Lisic and Hannah Harmann; other dear relatives & friends. Pat was greeted in Heaven by his father, Donald Harmann; brother, Keith Harmann; and grandparents, Arthur & Ruth (nee: Gordon) Harmann, Sr. and Peter & Elizabeth (nee: Hartmann) Mueller.
Due to COVID, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Military honors will follow. All are invited to witness the Mass livestream on Wednesday at 3:00 pm by clicking on the link located in Patrick’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Patrick, memorials to St. Sebastian Church or a charity of your choice have been suggested.
A heartfelt thank you to Pat’s neighbors who have been there for him through the years, especially Bruce, Pam, Peter & Luke Christopherson. Also, thank you to the physicians & nurses at Ascension All Saints and Willow Creek Dialysis Center that have given Pat care. Finally, special thanks to Racine Police & Fire Depts. for trying everything in their powers to revive Pat. You will all be forever in our hearts.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
