Patrick J. Harmann

RACINE – Patrick Jon Harmann, age 63; beloved son of Rose Ella (nee: Mueller) Harmann & the late Donald E. Harmann and dear brother of Cynthia (Charles) Comello, Jeff (Peggy) Harmann, Scott (Gail) Harmann and the late Keith Harmann; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Friday, January 22, 2021 after struggling with several health issues over the years.

Due to COVID, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Military honors will follow. All are invited to witness the Mass livestream on Wednesday at 3:00 pm by clicking on the link located in Patrick’s obituary on the funeral home website. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In memory of Patrick, memorials to St. Sebastian Church or a charity of your choice have been suggested.