Patrick J. Eisenman
June 27, 1972 – July 10, 2020
Patrick J. Eisenman, age 48, of Racine passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 700 English, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Eisenman family has suggested memorials which will be used towards his children's education, be considered.
Complete obituary information will be made available in the Tuesday, July 14, 2020 edition of The Racine Journal Times.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.