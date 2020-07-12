Patrick J. Eisenman

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 700 English, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Eisenman family has suggested memorials which will be used towards his children's education, be considered.