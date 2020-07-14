Patrick J. Eisenman

For all who knew him, sports were his second love. He could quote statistics from any sport at any level. If he wasn’t spending time with his family, coaching or working, you could find him watching the Golf Channel, ESPN, rooting for his favorite teams (Notre Dame, Cubs, Packers), going to WWE wrestling parties, or on the golf course, trying to improve his game.

Patrick was a dedicated employee of the Rogan family and over those 30+ years they became his second family.

Patrick valued all the friendships he made throughout his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank the wonderful Racine Police, Fire and Rescue Departments for the care given to Patrick.

Survivors include his wife Heather; his twin sons Everett and Isaac; his mother Maureen Eisenman; siblings Chris (Jean) Eisenman and Colleen (Scott) McFarland; Father and Mother-in-Law, Dave and Sue Steimle; sister-in-law, Sarah (Robert) Greening, and his nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn and Joseph Eisenman, Jacob (Hannah Ohl) McFarland, Zachary, Madelynn, and Emma McFarland, and Sebastian and Oliver Greening. Pat is further survived by his great nephew, Karson McFarland.

He was preceded in death by his father and a niece, Allison Eisenman.