June 27, 1972-July 10, 2020
Patrick J. Eisenman, age 48 of Racine passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Pat was born in Racine on June 27, 1972, a son of Joseph J. and Maureen M. (Brinkman) Eisenman.
He attended St. John Nepomuk Elementary School and was a 1990 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School.
On June 12, 1999 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine he was united in marriage to Heather J. Steimle.
Patrick was a family man who loved his wife and children more than life itself. His motto was “family first.” He was his mother’s protector since the loss of his father and a loyal brother. His in-laws loved him like a son and brother and their bond was strong. He loved being known as Uncle PJ to his nieces and nephews and would often step in as a father-figure on a moment’s notice.
Patrick had a passion for coaching and mentoring youth and high school athletes through football, softball, baseball, basketball, and golf. Over the past 10 years his true love was coaching his own boys through multiple sports. He had a special connection with his players, where you would often find him face to face molding them to be the best person/athlete they could be. His coaching mantra was “Effort takes no skill.” His legacy with the Horlick Rebels will go on for generations through the lives he touched as a coach.
For all who knew him, sports were his second love. He could quote statistics from any sport at any level. If he wasn’t spending time with his family, coaching or working, you could find him watching the Golf Channel, ESPN, rooting for his favorite teams (Notre Dame, Cubs, Packers), going to WWE wrestling parties, or on the golf course, trying to improve his game.
Patrick was a dedicated employee of the Rogan family and over those 30+ years they became his second family.
Patrick valued all the friendships he made throughout his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Racine Police, Fire and Rescue Departments for the care given to Patrick.
Survivors include his wife Heather; his twin sons Everett and Isaac; his mother Maureen Eisenman; siblings Chris (Jean) Eisenman and Colleen (Scott) McFarland; Father and Mother-in-Law, Dave and Sue Steimle; sister-in-law, Sarah (Robert) Greening, and his nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn and Joseph Eisenman, Jacob (Hannah Ohl) McFarland, Zachary, Madelynn, and Emma McFarland, and Sebastian and Oliver Greening. Pat is further survived by his great nephew, Karson McFarland.
He was preceded in death by his father and a niece, Allison Eisenman.
All family and friends are welcome to celebrate Patrick’s life. Social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 700 English, Racine, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for Mass. A visitation for Pat will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Eisenman family has suggested memorials for their sons’ education or a donation to the Pat Eisenman Go Fund Me Account.
The services will be available via live stream for the public. Viewing will be available via live stream approximately 15 minutes before the service begins. Please see the funeral home website about one hour prior to services to get the link to the live stream.
