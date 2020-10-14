Patrick Aldred Scaife

AUSTELL, GEORGIA (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Patrick A. Scaife, 48, passed away at Tranquility Cobb Hospice in Georgia on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Family and friends are all invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral on Thursday evening for visitation and viewing from 5-7 p.m. Patrick’s Homegoing will be held for his family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid, the family would appreciate everyone’s understanding in keeping the attendance to the family only on Friday. He will be interred at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.