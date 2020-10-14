Patrick Aldred Scaife

Family and friends are all invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral on Thursday evening for visitation and viewing from 5-7 p.m. Patrick’s Homegoing will be held for his family on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid, the family would appreciate everyone’s understanding in keeping the attendance to the family only on Friday. He will be interred at West Lawn Memorial Park.