Patrick A. McFadzen passed away on June 22, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. He will be deeply missed by many. Patrick is survived by his mom, Diane (Nee: Jaworski); fiance (Beth); sons: Colin (Abby) and Connor; brother, Peter (Beth); his niece and nephew; along with lots of friends that he considered family.
Patrick is preceded in death by his father, Peter.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105), from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:20 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Love Inc.’s Adopt-A-Family Christmas Program, (https://www.love-inc.net/donate/), a charity that was dear to Patrick.
