Patricia Wuorinen

Feb. 21, 1942—July 5, 2022

WHEAT RIDGE, CO—Patricia a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend passed away peacefully in her home in Wheat Ridge Colorado surround by her family on July 5, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Patricia had moved to Colorado in 2020 to live with her daughter and grandchildren to spend her days peacefully. She was born February 21, 1942, in Racine WI, the daughter of Floyd Dugan and Agnes Dugan (Johnson).

In her early years she was a housewife and a mother of six and gave her all to her family. She later worked hard as a Residential Manager for many years before retirement.

She is survived by her sister Karen Ericksen; brother Jeffery (Nora) Erlandson; daughters: Yvonne Wuorinen, Shawn (Lyle) Lance, Wendy Montoya; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews. She is proceeded in death by brother-in-law Eric Ericksen, son-in-law Mark Montoya, daughter Lisa Niesen, son Clint Wuorinen and stepfather Earl Erlandson. Patricia will be deeply missed by many.

I can say that the love between a mother and a daughter has strength that holds a bond not only in the heart but forever beyond. I was honored to be on this lifelong journey with you mother. Faith, Hope, and Love.

Celebration of Life will be held August 27, 2022. Please contact Karen at 262-939-1045 for information.