Patricia Woiteshek, 69, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center. Burial will be held at a later date. Thank you to Abundant Life Manor and Aurora Sinai for their exceptional care of Patty.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obit.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street, Racine

262-632-5101

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Woiteshek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

