May 11, 1932—February 3, 2021
RACINE — Patricia V. Frontczak, nee: Mulzoff, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
Pat was born in Milwaukee on May 11, 1932. She enjoyed working for the DeRango family for many many years at both DeRango’s on Six Mile Road and Giovanni’s Restaurant. Pat loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Deb (Mike) Dederich and Karen (Dan) Squires; son-in-law, Brian Keyes; grandchildren, Chrissy (Wael) Khalil, Matthew (Nicole) Dederich, Andrew Dederich, and Ryan Breyer; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Izabelle and Elijah Khalil, and Jacob and Lucas Dederich. Pat is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Frontczak; daughter, Janet Keyes; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kim Frontczak; and great grandson, Christian Kahlil.
A private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
