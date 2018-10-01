Patricia R. Lynch
April 18, 1951—September 29, 2018
BURLINGTON—Patricia R. Lynch, age 67, of Burlington passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Patricia was born April 18, 1951 to Kenneth and Gloria (nee Schatz) Forrest in Milwaukee, WI. Her early life was spent in Burlington where she attended St. Mary Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School, now Catholic Central High School. Following high school, she received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from UW Whitewater. On May 27, 1972 she was united in marriage to John R. Lynch at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Following their marriage, they resided in Waukesha, WI until relocating to Burlington in 1979. Pat was a Special Education Teacher for Burlington High School. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and St. Mary Prayer Group. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary Grade School; working both in the cafeteria serving lunch and in the classrooms aiding the teachers. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, the adventures of traveling and day tripping. Patricia treasured the time she spent with her family and friends, but more than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching them at their sporting events.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, John, children Maureen (A.G.) Shaw and Katy Lynch, grandchildren Tyler and Ella Shaw. She is further survived by her siblings Katherine (Ed) Greil, Kent Forrest and many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family has suggested memorials be made to Catholic Central in honor of Patricia.
Patricia’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Aurora at Home staff and Dr. Paul Webber for all their care and compassion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 10:00AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Thursday, following the service, at the St. Mary Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
