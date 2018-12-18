January 10, 1935—December 16, 2018
RACINE—Patricia Ruth Farina, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 16, 2018.
Patricia was born in Monessa, PA on January 10, 1935. At a young age, Patricia moved to Racine, WI and lived with Sam and Josephine Farina. On January 8, 1952, she was united in marriage with Sam Farina Jr., who proceeded her in death on July 3, 1996. Alongside her beloved husband, she worked at Harmony Dairy Bar and Harmony Car Sales Incorporated. Survivors include her children, Sam (Vicki) Farina, Robin (Robert) Vollendorf, and Candy (Kevin) Bryant; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many dear friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at Journey Church, 10700 75th Street, Kenosha, WI on Thursday, December 20, 2018. Viewing service will be held at 9:00am with funeral service to follow at 10:00am with son, Dr. Sam Farina, and grandson, Rev. Tory Farina, officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park on Hwy 20 in Racine.
Romans 6:4 We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
