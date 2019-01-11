Patricia "Patty" L. Lalor

July 27, 1952—January 5, 2019
RACINE—Patricia Louise Lalor, Patty” , born to Bernard and Elida (Sue) Lalor July 27, 1952 left this world January 5, 2019 to enter into her new eternal life. Patricia was the second youngest of 7 brothers and sisters.
She resided in Racine most of her life spending several years in the Appleton/Menasha area. Patricia was retired from the Racine Bus Company. Patty had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She enjoyed playing board games with adults as well as children. She spent many hours trying to beat one of her young nephews at Monopoly. She’d blow luck on the dog she called Toto. She held a special place in her heart for all of her nieces and nephews. Patty immensely enjoyed her flower gardens. Patty’s primary love was that of her daughter and her grandchildren.
Patty is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Lalor, grandchildren, Keanna Lalor, Keara Lalor, Jermaine Connor, and Kamyra Jordan all of Racine. Patty is further survived by her brothers David Lalor of New Albany, IN, Dean Lalor and Linus (Julie) Lalor of Racine,WI, sister Thayne Brown of Columbia, TN, sister-in-law Nancy Lalor of Racine WI, brother-in-law Lenny Werla of Menasha, WI, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, sister Katherine Werla, and brother Clayton Lalor.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-4 P.M.
A special thank you to Patty’s cousin, Karen Gray, who is an angel sent from God to aid and love us unconditionally. Words cannot express our gratitude.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
