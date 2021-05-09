Patricia 'Patti' Pottinger

Sept. 9, 1966 – May 4, 2021

RACINE — Patricia “Patti” Suzanne Pottinger, age 54, passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, just 8 weeks ago.

Patti was born in Racine on September 9, 1966 to the late Russell Pottinger and Phyllis (nee: Fojtik) Cark. She was a 1984 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to earn her teaching & psychology degrees from University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Shortly after, a family tragedy left Patti paralyzed in a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. However, this never stopped Patti from moving forward, continuing life, raising her children, and praising her loving God every single day.

Patti was an active, proud, faithful member & teacher at Tru Life Ministries, now Hope City Church, under the leadership of Pastor Tylre Butler. Years ago, Patti enjoyed skiing, hiking and being in the great outdoors, especially at River Bend Nature Center. More recently, she enjoyed reading, crafting, cooking & baking. Above all, Patti was always surrounded by her family. They were her everything!