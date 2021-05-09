Patricia 'Patti' Pottinger

Sept. 9, 1966 – May 4, 2021
RACINE — Patricia “Patti” Suzanne Pottinger, age 54, passed away peacefully at home, with family at her side, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after being diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, just 8 weeks ago.
Patti was born in Racine on September 9, 1966 to the late Russell Pottinger and Phyllis (nee: Fojtik) Cark. She was a 1984 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to earn her teaching & psychology degrees from University of Wisconsin – Parkside. Shortly after, a family tragedy left Patti paralyzed in a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. However, this never stopped Patti from moving forward, continuing life, raising her children, and praising her loving God every single day.
Patti was an active, proud, faithful member & teacher at Tru Life Ministries, now Hope City Church, under the leadership of Pastor Tylre Butler. Years ago, Patti enjoyed skiing, hiking and being in the great outdoors, especially at River Bend Nature Center. More recently, she enjoyed reading, crafting, cooking & baking. Above all, Patti was always surrounded by her family. They were her everything!
Surviving are her children: Frances, LaToya, Michael and Veronica Jones; 8 1/2 grandchildren: Arielle, Taqiyah, Jaiden, Kobe, Korbin, Karter, Madison, Valentino and a little one due this coming October; sisters: Cindy Nelson, Julie Pottinger, Jackie Pottinger and Gandee Dumas; first cousin, lifelong caretaker, personal assistant & father figure to Patti’s children, Richard Wellington; church family & friends – too numerous to mention all by name. In addition to her Dad & Mom, Patti was preceded in death by her nephew, Casey Jones.
Services celebrating Patricia’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm with Pastor Tylre Butler officiating. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm.
A heartfelt note of thanks to all the physicians, nurses, aides, church family & friends for the continuous compassionate care & support always given in Patti’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000