Patricia 'Patti' Ann Esson-Lunde

She was born in Racine on August 29, 1952, the daughter of the late Harry and Marion (nee: Bohn) Erickson. Patti was united in marriage to Jeff Lunde on October 9, 2010. She earned her Associates Degree in Fashion Merchandising. Patti worked as an Inventory Parts Analyst for Case IH Corporation for 36 years, retiring in 2011. She was always the life of the party that could light up a room with her smile, especially when cheering on the Packers.