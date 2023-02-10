RACINE—Patricia “Pat” Murphy, age 94. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on February 4th, 2023.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday February 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Memorials to Preservation Racine, P.O. Box 383, Racine, WI 53401 have been suggested. Private interment will be held at the family plot at Calvary Cemetery. Please see Sunday’s Journal for a full obituary. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM
FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888
