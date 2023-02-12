Patricia 'Pat' Murphy (Miller)

Feb. 28, 1928 - Feb. 4, 2023

RACINE - Patricia "Pat" Murphy, age 94. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home on February 4, 2023.

Pat was a proud resident of Racine, born at St. Mary's Hospital on February 28, 1928, daughter of the late Grover F. and Vida (nee: Coapman) Miller.

Pat attended Racine public schools, Winslow, Franklin Jr. High and Park High School, where she was Secretary of her 1946 graduating class. She went on to graduate Northwestern University in 1950 and was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. After college she taught at Southside Jr. High School in Sheboygan, WI before returning home to Racine Park High School where she taught American History and English until she was married.

On August 9, 1952, Pat and Richard "Dick" Murphy were married by her brother-in-law, Rev. John H. Murphy, CSC in the log cabin chapel at Notre Dame University. After lovingly raising their family and assisting her husband grow Miller Brothers Insurance Agency, Pat started her career in real estate. Pat was an unofficial Ambassador for Racine and was thrilled and passionate to show new families around her hometown. She started with N. Christensen and Son Real Estate in 1974 and continued with First Weber where she obtained emeritus status with forty-two years of service. She made many lasting and cherished friendships through her work.

Pat was so proud of her Racine roots and she and her husband were both honored to be members of Century Families as designated by the Racine County Museum. For many years she lived on South Main Street and was happy to share their home for the 4th of July parade with many celebrants. Their house on South Main Street was the source of great joy for Pat because it allowed her to entertain graciously and have many memorable celebrations and holidays with beloved family, extended family and friends. She created an atmosphere where all felt welcomed and loved. She truly believed in the statement "the more the merrier" and put her heart and soul into making sure everyone had a good time, good food, a cold drink, warm hugs, shared laughter, and a story to remember.

She considered it an honor to serve her community and over the years was President of the Junior League of Racine, Family Services, President of the Girl Scouts of Racine County, President of Preservation Racine, Founding member of the Landmarks Preservation Commission, Chair of the Monument Square Art Fair and President of the Racine Board of Realtors. Through her committee work she made many valued friends and performed good and important work for her community.

She was honored by the Girl Scouts with their Thanks Badge, was awarded Realtor of the Year for Racine County and was also honored by the Y.W.C.A. with the Woman of Distinction Award.

Pat especially enjoyed northern Wisconsin, and in particular, the Boulder Junction area, and their family cabin. She felt it was a special place to share and create memories with friends and families, to take in nature and to form loving lasting bonds with five generations of neighbors, whom she considered family.

Pat truly treasured her friends and especially The Junior League Sustainers, Potluck groups, Girl Scout Troop 1934, the Taco Belles Tuesday get togethers, Friday Cliff's boathouse breakfast club and N. Christensen retiree's lunches.

Pat is survived by her four children who will miss her dearly, Kevin (Amy) Murphy of Lake Forest, IL, and Ocala, FL, Michael Murphy of Ocala, FL, Timothy (Renee) Murphy of Bonita Springs, FL and Three Lakes, WI, and Molly Murphy of Racine and Boulder Junction, WI; grandchildren: Colin (Lydia) Murphy, Christopher Murphy, Katie (Scott) Neetz, Ryan (Samantha) Murphy, Hayden Murphy, Emily Murphy, Michael and Nicole Barcroft; and great-grandchildren: Nora, Caleb and Charlie Neetz, Natalie, Aaron, and Liam Murphy. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, who have generously shared their time, talents, and love through the years.

In addition to her parents and her husband Dick, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Stacey Murphy, mother-in-law and father-in-law John and Gertrude Murphy, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Rev. John Murphy, CSC, Kathryn and Adolph Zaber, Marguerite and Alan Healy, Gertrude and Alton Hutchinson, Mary and Richard Prochniak, Jeanne and William Krekel, cherished cousins, nieces and nephews, and many lifelong and dear friends.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Tuesday February 14, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Memorials to Preservation Racine, P.O. Box 383, Racine, WI 53401 have been suggested. Private interment will be held at the family plot at Calvary Cemetery.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: