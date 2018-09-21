Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Patricia "Pat" M. Steimle (Nee: Blaha)

September 1, 1951 — September 14, 2018

RACINE — “Always leave things better than you found them.” Pat spent most of her 67 years doing just that. Accepting God’s plan, on Friday, September 14, 2018, after a courageous, hard-fought battle with lymphoma, and surrounded by her loving family, Pat entered into eternal life to be with our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary for whom she held a special place in her heart

On Saturday, September 22, 2018, a Eulogy will be given by her children at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1915 Green St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday at the funeral home, from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9-10:30 a.m. A private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the “SJN Scholarship Fund” for Catholic education can be made.

Pat’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Medical Center, especially the Center for Advanced Care, for their compassionate and loving care given to Pat and her entire family over the past year and a half.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

