September 1, 1951—September 14, 2018
RACINE—“Always leave things better than you found them.” Pat spent most of her 67 years doing just that. Accepting God’s plan, on Friday, September 14, 2018, after a courageous, hard-fought battle with lymphoma, and surrounded by her loving family, Pat entered into eternal life to be with our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary for whom she held a special place in her heart.
The late Edward Jerome and Ethel Jean Blaha (Nee: Bohn) welcomed Pat into the world on September 1, 1951 in Racine, WI. From a young age, her parents instilled in her a strong commitment to Catholic education. She attended St. John Nepomuk Grade School, graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, Class of 1969, and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Dental Hygiene.
Pat was a life-long parishioner of St. John Nepomuk Parish where she received the sacraments of baptism, reconciliation, first communion, confirmation and matrimony. There, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Paul Joseph Steimle, on May 27, 1972. Her contributions to the SJN Parish community over her lifetime are immeasurable.
Pat served for 40 years as a dental hygienist at Racine Dental Group. She cared for her patients with a unique and genuine focus on their overall well-being. She loved going to work and viewed her patients and coworkers as her second family, her home away from home. The RDG community brought great joy to her life.
Service to others was part of Pat’s daily life, always quick to perform an act of kindness or offer a few kind words. Among her many acts of service were volunteering at Healthcare Network, bringing meals to those enduring hardship, organizing numerous appreciation events and caring for others before they even knew there was a need. Pat devoted her life to putting the needs of others before her own and always sought out opportunities to better the Racine community.
Pat truly loved life. She enjoyed her time in the kitchen, especially baking her famous designer sugar cookies. She loved to garden and shop, always finding a great bargain. More than anything, Pat cherished her time with her beloved grandchildren and family.
Pat was adored by her devoted husband of 46 years, Paul Steimle, and her four children: Jacqueline (Ryan) Morrow, Margaret (Paul) Moraw, Mary Ellen (Eric) Messer, and Joseph Edward Steimle. One of her most treasured gifts in life were her grandchildren, Lyela, Bella, Josh, Mariah and Tyler. Among her best friends throughout her life were her sisters Mary Jean Blaha, Jackie (Tom) Cooper, Joan (Paul) Greider, and Sharon Blaha. She always looked forward to seeing her many nieces and nephews at family get-togethers.
On Saturday, September 22, 2018, a Eulogy will be given by her children at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Church, 1915 Green St. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday at the funeral home, from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 9-10:30 a.m. A private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the “SJN Scholarship Fund” for Catholic education can be made.
Pat’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Medical Center, especially the Center for Advanced Care, for their compassionate and loving care given to Pat and her entire family over the past year and a half.
