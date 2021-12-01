Patricia (Pat) Baker

September 25, 1941 - November 24, 2021

CATARACT - Patricia (Pat) Baker, 80, of Cataract and formerly of Racine, WI, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Cataract United Methodist Church with Reverend Roberta Nowicki officiating. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, The Alzheimer's Association, The Morrow Home in Sparta, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.