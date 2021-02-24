1935—2021

Patricia “Pat” Anne (Clough) Goetz, born May 2, 1935 to Alfred and Gladys (Heie) Clough in Kenosha, WI, passed away on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

Pat is survived by her children Judith Matus, Mary (Mark) Mattioda, and Herbert Goetz, her grandchildren Samantha Wood, Mathias (Alyssa) Rivers, Paul (Allie) Mattioda, Christopher (Nicole) Mattioda, Joseph Mattioda, Kurt Mattioda, Kyle (Katie) Mattioda, Adam Goetz, and Savannah Rosenberg and her great grandchildren Shaylee, Luke, and Dominic Mattioda.

Pat is preceded in death by her beloved son Herbert Edmund Goetz; Herbert Joseph Goetz, the father of her children, her parents and siblings: Dorothy Dietman, Barbara Mann, and Roger Clough.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to help establish a scholarship in Pat’s name for an up-and-coming writer in UWO’s English Department. Please note “Pat Goetz Memorial UWO Scholarship” on donation and mail to Mary Mattioda @ 4017 Harbor Chapel Kingsport, TN 37664.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 27 from 10-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 510 Kewanee St., Racine, WI.