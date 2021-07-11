Patricia "Pat" Ann (Drews) Hilt

Born on November 4, 1936, along with her twin sister Barbara Ann Drewieck, she was a longtime resident of the State of Wisconsin and member of the Raymond Seventh-day Adventist Church in Franksville, Wisconsin. She graduated high school at Wisconsin Adventist Academy in Columbus, Wisconsin and graduated college at Racine/Kenosha Teachers College with a teaching degree. She would later be employed as a teacher at Raymond Adventist Junior Academy where she was able to teach to her children and grandchildren as well as a store manager at Fashion Bug. She was married to Dale Hilt on August 26, 1956. She enjoyed singing, especially at church where she served as a Head Deaconess and Music Director for many years. She loved Christmas where she could organize and participate in the church Christmas program as well as spending her free time volunteering for the Salvation Army Bell Ringers. One of her favorite past times was spent with her sister and her grandchildren for a week of camping at the Wisconsin Adventist Camp Meeting in Oxford, Wisconsin every June.