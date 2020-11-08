1945 – 2020

Patricia (nee: Adi) Bauer, age 75, passed away peacefully at St. Monica’s Senior Living Memory Care, on October 30, 2020.

Pat was born in Racine on August 1, 1945 to the late Peter Jr. and Georgia (nee: McCarthy) Adi.

She was a life-long Racine resident and 1963 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. Pat was employed as a Credit and Collection Specialist at Western Publishing and McGraw Electric. Following her retirement, she worked as a Teacher’s Aide at Racine Unified. She was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church for many years.

Surviving are daughter, Michelle Bauer of Springfield, IL; her former husband, Clement Bauer; and life-long friends, Cecilia (Ray) Johnson and Kathie (John) Waltenberger, all of Racine.

Her service will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caledonia.

The family and friends extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at St. Monica’s Senior Living and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care and support that Pat received while under their care.

