RACINE — Patricia Marie Sullivan, 74, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Her Homegoing celebration will be held at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (1120 Grand Ave.) on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
