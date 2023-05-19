Aug. 16, 1925—May 15, 2023

MIDDLETON—Patricia Marie Bleakley passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Brookdale Middleton, where she had lived since November, 2022. She was born in Mattoon, Illinois on August 16, 1925, the oldest child of Benjamin Joseph Bleakley and Elizabeth Clare Lucius Marx Bleakley. Her younger siblings were Johanna Bleakley, deceased, and William Marx Bleakley of Springfield, Illinois.

The family moved often during Pat’s early years due to her father’s employment. They finally settled in Racine, Wisconsin where Pat attended St. Catherine High School. She earned a B.A. in History from Carleton College, Minneapolis, MN and did post-graduate work at Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa, receiving a teaching certificate.

Pat taught junior high school history and social studies in Des Moines, Whittier, CA, and Racine. But then the travel bug bit and Pat moved to Chicago to become a travel agent for American Express, which enabled her to travel extensively in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Pat cared for her mother in her later years, and following her death in 1996, Pat moved to Madison to live with her sister, Jo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Madison. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. A burial service will be held later at the family plot in Calvary Cemetery, Mattoon, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis University, College of Art and Sciences, Verhaegen Hall, Room 325, 3634 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, or to the Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld Street, Madison, WI. 53713.

