Patricia Mae Moorman (Buckett)

RACINE—Patricia Mae Moorman, age 87, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Francis House, South Milwaukee. She was born in Waterford, WI, May 21, 1935, the sixth of six children of the late John and Josephine (Nee: Kleinvehn) Buckett.

Patricia was a member of St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church. Pat was an excellent cook who enjoyed gardening and an occasional trip to the casino. She will be remembered for her love of her family. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter, Connie (Robert) Buchholz; son-in-law, Timothy Thompson; grandchildren: Carrie Buchholz (fiance Shawn Ostrowski), Kelli (Mike) Woodall; great-grandchildren: Ahnalee, Wade, and Madeline; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Moorman; daughter, Nancy Thompson; grandson, Jimmy; and siblings: Francis (Leona) Bucket, Vincent (Ruth) Bucket, Irene (Arnold) Oakes, Marie (Jerry) Herman, Bonnie Prout (Jerry) Cacciotti.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11 am with Reverend Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 10-11 am. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Francis Homes of South Milwaukee, especially her caregiver Maria and her nurse Katie. Also a thank you to Legacy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

