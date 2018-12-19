Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE—Patricia Mary Stachowicz, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 17, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, December 21, 2018, 4-6 P.M. followed by a memorial service at 6 P.M.

A full obituary will follow.

