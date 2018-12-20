Try 1 month for 99¢
Patricia M. Stachowicz

RACINE—Patricia Mary Stachowicz, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 15, 2018, at her residence. She was born in Waukesha, WI, November 30, 1943, daughter of the late Francis and Rosetta (Nee:Plein) Garrow.

Patricia graduated from Pewaukee High School and earned her B.S. from U.W. Oshkosh in 1976. She lived and raised her family in Appleton for 20 years. She was a Drum Corps Fan and was active with the Appleton Americano’s Drum and Bugle Corps from 1978-1993. Patricia moved to Racine in the late 90’s when she accepted a position with Johnson Financial Group from where she retired in 2012. She stayed busy in her retirement as a volunteer driver for seniors, last driving for My Ride. Patricia also enjoyed traveling, the theater, needlework, watching tennis and all sports and was a great lover of cats. Above all, it was time with her family that she treasured the most. She will be remembered as “Wicked smart, with a devilish sense of humor”. Pat will be dearly missed by all of her family and countless friends.

Pat is survived by her son, Michael Stachowicz (Kate Larson) of Appleton; daughter, Lisa Nuske of Wheaton, IL; sister, Linda Kornfehl of Pewaukee; sister-in-law, Kathleen Garrow; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Nuske, her brother, Michael Garrow, and brother-in-law, Harry Kornfehl.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, December 21, 2018, 6:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Memorials to the Humane Society or My Ride have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOM

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Patricia M. Stachowicz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments