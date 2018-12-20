Patricia M. Stachowicz

RACINE—Patricia Mary Stachowicz, age 75, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 15, 2018, at her residence. She was born in Waukesha, WI, November 30, 1943, daughter of the late Francis and Rosetta (Nee:Plein) Garrow.
Patricia graduated from Pewaukee High School and earned her B.S. from U.W. Oshkosh in 1976. She lived and raised her family in Appleton for 20 years. She was a Drum Corps Fan and was active with the Appleton Americano’s Drum and Bugle Corps from 1978-1993. Patricia moved to Racine in the late 90’s when she accepted a position with Johnson Financial Group from where she retired in 2012. She stayed busy in her retirement as a volunteer driver for seniors, last driving for My Ride. Patricia also enjoyed traveling, the theater, needlework, watching tennis and all sports and was a great lover of cats. Above all, it was time with her family that she treasured the most. She will be remembered as “Wicked smart, with a devilish sense of humor”. Pat will be dearly missed by all of her family and countless friends.
Pat is survived by her son, Michael Stachowicz (Kate Larson) of Appleton; daughter, Lisa Nuske of Wheaton, IL; sister, Linda Kornfehl of Pewaukee; sister-in-law, Kathleen Garrow; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Brian Nuske, her brother, Michael Garrow, and brother-in-law, Harry Kornfehl.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, December 21, 2018, 6:00 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Memorials to the Humane Society or My Ride have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOM
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.