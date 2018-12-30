Try 1 month for 99¢
Patricia M. "Pat" Aberg

WICHITA, KS—67, rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal service and stained glass master artist, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Visitation beginning at 12 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Inurnment and Celebration of Life Service in Racine, Wisconsin, will be held in August 2019.

Preceded in death by father, Jerome Kortendick, and sister, Christine Kortendick. Survived by mother, Shirley Kortendick; children, Aaron and Anna Aberg; sisters, Linda Schreiber, Bonnie Conner and Cindy (David) Pron; brothers, Carl (Jill) Kortendick, Mark (Jackie) Kortendick, Paul (Laurie) Kortendick, Todd Kortendick, Ryan (Jenny) Kortendick; grandchildren, Ethan, Alex, Andrew, Asher and Ian Aberg; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

