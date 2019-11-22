Patricia L. (Schnetter) Morrall, 88 formerly of Racine, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in Lake County Florida on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1931 the daughter of late Dorothy Nelson and William Schnetter. She graduated from Park high school. She moved to New York City and worked for Prentice-Hall in publishing. She then returned to Racine and worked at Southern Wisconsin Center for the developmentally disabled.