February 18, 1931 — November 1, 2019
Patricia L. (Schnetter) Morrall, 88 formerly of Racine, passed away at Cornerstone Hospice in Lake County Florida on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1931 the daughter of late Dorothy Nelson and William Schnetter. She graduated from Park high school. She moved to New York City and worked for Prentice-Hall in publishing. She then returned to Racine and worked at Southern Wisconsin Center for the developmentally disabled.
She is survived by her son Jonathan (Lisa) Hainey, Daughterc Laura Morrall and Pat Roherty, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was proceeded in death by her husband Frank E. Morrall, mother Dorothy Nelson, father William Schnetter, son Thomas Pamelia and grandson Jacob Christman.
She will be interned with husband Frank E Morrall at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
