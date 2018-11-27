Patricia L. Rinehart
(Nee: Kime)
June 11, 1943 - November 23, 2018
MARKESAN, WI - Patricia Lee Rinehart, age 75, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Racine, June 11, 1943, daughter of the late Lester and Celia (Nee: Barrows) Kime.
On September 2, 1961 she was united in marriage to Dewick A. Rinehart. Pat was employed by Goodwill Industries as a Supervisor, she also was a nursing aide at various nursing homes. Pat enjoyed the challenge of a good puzzle, watching the Green Bay Packers, playing Bingo, slot machines, game night with the neighbors and traveling in her earlier years. Above all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Dewick “Joe”, her children, Michele (Michael Shear) Rinehart, Michael (Heidi) Rinehart, Melinda (Frank) Peterson; her nine grandchildren, Joseph, Richole, Shawn, Desiree, Troy, Bradley, Amber, Tony and Ashley; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Brinkmann; sister, Charlene Passmore; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parent's she also was preceded in death by her brother, Lester, two sisters, Shirley and Leslee and her great grandson, Joseph Jr.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home for Visitation on Tuesday, November 27, 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. also on Wednesday at 10:00 until time of service.
A very special thank you to Gloria and David Langkamp and Cathy and Wally Losenegger for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
