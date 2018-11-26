Try 3 months for $3

(Nee: Kime)

June 11, 1943—November 23, 2018

MARKESAN, WI—Patricia Lee Rinehart, age 75, passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at her residence with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home for Visitation on Tuesday, November 27, 4;00 until 6:00 P.M. also on Wednesday at 10:00 until time of service.

A very special thank you to Gloria and David Langkamp and Cathy and Wally Losenegger for their loving and compassionate care.

the life of: Patricia L. Rinehart (Nee: Kime)
