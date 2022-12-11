Dec. 22, 1944—Dec. 4, 2022

CALEDONIA—Patricia L. Pilling, 77, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee.

Patricia “Pat” was born on December 22, 1944, the daughter of Robert and Dorthey Zager.

At a young age she met and fell in love with Leonard Pilling and was to be his caretaker and rock for so many years. They traveled in their RV and saw so many wonderful things as their son partied at their house.

She had many passions in her life, one being art, which she passed down to the grandchildren and inspired her daughter to teach that craft to others. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. Pat’s involvement in their lives cannot be measured. Even at the end while the cancer destroyed her body, she always wanted to know how the kids were doing, and what she could do to support them. Pat was tenacious, determined in all aspects of her life and if you got in her way . . . so help you God. We respected that, as those traits shaped us and allowed us to seek our dreams and take no crap from anyone.

Pat is survived by her husband Leonard; daughter, Dana (Jason) Melzer; son, Leonard (Michelle) Pilling; grandchildren: Emma, Jacob, and Madeline. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tom. We are sorry as we are missing many others.

The family would like to extend great thanks, and gratitude to all the people that helped Pat through her illness. Doctors, nurses, hospital staff, neighbors, friends, and close family members—we cannot express in words how wonderful these people have been.

Per Pat’s adamant request, the family will have a private service; although looking in her freezer we think she could feed Caledonia and then some!

We ask that you remember her smile and plant some flowers this spring to remember our mom.

Peace and love to all.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000