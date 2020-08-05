Patricia Joyce Thorsen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1935 – 2020

Racine – Patricia J. Thorsen (nee: Houser), 84, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Pat was born in Madison on August 23, 1935 to Dell and Lucy (nee: Babcock) Houser. She was a caregiver for the developmentally disabled, retiring in 1999.

Survivors include, her children, Toni (Ron) Bronner, Timothy (Barbara) Raymond and Dean (Margy) Raymond; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Alvina Babcock; and her parents and long-time friend, Barbara Peterson.

Respecting the wishes of our mother, Pat, there will be no visitation or memorial services.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

