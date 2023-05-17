Patricia Jean “Trish” Moss (nee Pruitt) , age 71, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully at her residence with loving family by her side on May 12, 2023. Trish was born to Louis and Doris (nee. Michaels) Pruitt on April 4, 1952, in West Allis, Wisconsin. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School. Trish continued her education in nursing, became an LPN, and was a massage therapist certified. Trish met the love of her life in Robert Daniel Moss while on a blind date. They were married on June 28, 1991, in Racine. Trish liked to travel, read books, and watch Murder She Wrote and Jeopardy. Her greatest joy was in caring for her family, she will be missed dearly.