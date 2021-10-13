Patricia Jean Holub (nee: Murphy)

November 7, 1945—October 9, 2021
RACINE—Patricia Jean Holub, age 75, passed away at her residence peacefully Saturday, October 9, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Racine November 7, 1945, daughter of the late John and Iola (nee: Kaiser) Murphy.
On January 3, 1970, Patricia was united in marriage to James Stephen Holub. She was employed as an accountant for many years with Brouillette, Holub and Woelfel CPA’s. Pat was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.
Surviving is her husband, Jim of fifty years; children: James E. (Joanna) Holub, Pamela J. (Terry) Cisewski; grandchildren: Amanda Emran, Megan Cisewski and Maxwell Cisewski; siblings: Susan (William) Miller, Ann Pavilonis, Mary (Thomas) Gustin, Michael (Rebecca) Murphy, Mark Murphy, Ruth (Felix) Morgan, Rita (Luis) Gomez, John (Felicia) Murphy, Paul Murphy, Jane (Reza) Taheri; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law: Randy (Pat) Holub, Mary Ellen (Rick) Redmond, Ronald DeGroot, Robert (Joyce) DeGroot; special friend, Linda Angel; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James E. DeGroot; in-laws: Frank (Mary Ellen) Holub, Edward (Ella) DeGroot; brother-in-law, Frank (Charlotte) Holub.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Pat’s life will be held Friday, October 15, 2021. 5:00 PM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Friday, October 15, 4:00 PM at the church until time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, if able please donate blood in Pat’s Memory.
