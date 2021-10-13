Patricia Jean Holub (nee: Murphy)

RACINE—Patricia Jean Holub, age 75, passed away at her residence peacefully Saturday, October 9, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born in Racine November 7, 1945, daughter of the late John and Iola (nee: Kaiser) Murphy.

On January 3, 1970, Patricia was united in marriage to James Stephen Holub. She was employed as an accountant for many years with Brouillette, Holub and Woelfel CPA’s. Pat was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends. Above all it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.