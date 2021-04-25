Patricia J. Terry (nee: Smith)

July 2, 1928—Apr. 21, 2021

Patricia Jean (nee: Smith) Terry, 92, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1928, the daughter of: Robert and Nellie (nee: Dunham) Smith. As a child, she was fortunate to have Petrifying Springs as her back yard playground. At the age of 14, while at the local grocery store, a handsome, red-haired lad offered her an ice cream cone, and so began a love affair with her husband of 73 years. Pat married her sweetheart, George Terry, on September 27, 1947, and together they raised five red-haired children.

Pat’s passions in life were her family, gardening and knitting, with family being her highest priority. She was an immaculate housekeeper and her meals and desserts were made entirely from scratch. George would often request her delicious pies, often just after finishing the last piece of the pie she just made! Her large flower gardens were amazing! People were known to stop and take pictures as they were driving by. Her knitted afghans and teddy bears are cherished by her entire family. She was always fashionably dressed wherever she went.