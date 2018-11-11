Patricia J. Reitsma Nee: Menefee

September 23, 1934—November 7, 2018
RACINE—Patricia Jean Reitsma (“Patt with two t’s”) age 84, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Racine, September 23, 1934, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Nee: Coon) Menefee Sr.
Patt graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1952.” On April 20, 1957 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John C. Reitsma, and together they raised two daughters, Dani and Mari. She was employed by Racine Hydraulics/Dana Corporation for 15+ years as an executive secretary. She then worked for S.C. Johnson as a secretary in the legal department for 10 years before retiring in 1999. Patt was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. Music was one of Patt’s passions. She sang in the church choir and for weddings and funerals; participated in community choirs including the S.C. Johnson Chorus and the Lighthouse Singers; and performed in the Cardiac Capers for many years. Patt also volunteered her services extensively at her church. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, John; daughters, Dani Reitsma of Racine, Mari (Donald) Chevako of Milwaukee; 6 grandchildren, Isaac (Abby Ristow) , Jordan, Lukas, and Nathan Chevako, Zoë and Tieg Maryarski; siblings, Judy Wenscott and David Menefee; in-laws, Alice Menefee and Barbara Reitsma; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas, and in-laws, Gail Menefee, Dean Wenscott, Richard Reitsma, Effie Reitsma, and Ronald Reitsma (recently passed October 21, 2018).
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, Thursday, November 15, 2018, 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Jenny Gleichauf officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Presbyterian Church have been suggested. Private interment will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all those who provided Patt’s care at Ascension All Saints Hospital including the Emergency Room staff, the third floor ICU nurses, the Comfort Care staff, Dr. Ansani, Dr. Owen, and Dr. Pagano.
