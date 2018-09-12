Patricia J. Podlogar

September 17, 1939 – September 11, 2018
MT. PLEASANT—It is with profound sadness for the family of Patricia Joan Podlogar, to announce that she passed away peacefully only a few days before her 79th birthday on Monday, September 11, 2018.
Patricia is remembered by her husband, Ludvick to whom she had been married for 57 years and her brother Robert (Kaye). She leaves behind 4 sons: Brent (Susan), Kurt (Mary), Eric (Susan) and Vaun (Amy). Patricia was blessed to have 17 grandchildren Michael (29), Jeffrey (27), Sarah (26), Catharine (24), Vaughn (24), Madeline (21), Samuel (19), Benjamin (18), Esther (16), Alex (14), Matthew (14), Mary (12), Lauren (11), Ruth (11), John (9), Luke (7), Levi (5) and 2 great-grandchildren Louis and George.
Patricia was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1939. She graduated as a top student from Cody High School 1956. As an employee of the Burroughs Corporation she met her future husband in 1958 and married in 1961; they settled in Racine in 1965, becoming active members of St Paul the Apostle Catholic church. After raising her 4 boys, Patricia began a 33-year career as a member of the administrative staff of Lincoln Lutheran Convalescent Center in 1977.
Patricia glowed when she spoke of her family, and fondly recounted stories of raising four boys. Patricia loved her ceramics classes, and her friends and family are proud owners of the many pieces she has made over the years. Throughout her life, she demonstrated her green thumb and had one of the most productive gardens in the neighborhood. Patricia and her husband loved to take rides off the beaten path and go antiquing; over the years she has amassed a beautiful collection of broaches featuring every conceivable animal and insect. She cherished her weekly card club with her girlfriends, playing Euchre, Sheepshead, and Hearts.
In memory of Patricia’s heroic battle with leukemia, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in her name to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society of America. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 14, 2018, 11:00am, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Siena Center for the dedication and care they provided to Patricia.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
