Patricia J. Petro-Mueller

Patricia graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1946” and attended Miss Brown’s School of Business. On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to John S. Petro and together they raised five children. John passed away October 19, 1980. On September 26, 1992, she married John H. Mueller and together they enjoyed winters in their house in The Villages, Florida. Patricia was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed meeting her friends and playing Schafkopf at the Wednesday Card Club, and going to American Saddlebred horse shows with her daughter. In her younger years she was an avid tennis player and golfer. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.