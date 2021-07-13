Patricia J. Petro-Mueller

May 2, 1928 – July 10, 2021
RACINE—Patricia Jean Petro-Mueller, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, May 2, 1928, the 4th of 5 children of the late Edward and Verna (nee Douglas) Sanders.
Patricia graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1946” and attended Miss Brown’s School of Business. On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage to John S. Petro and together they raised five children. John passed away October 19, 1980. On September 26, 1992, she married John H. Mueller and together they enjoyed winters in their house in The Villages, Florida. Patricia was a member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed meeting her friends and playing Schafkopf at the Wednesday Card Club, and going to American Saddlebred horse shows with her daughter. In her younger years she was an avid tennis player and golfer. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, John Mueller; five children: John Petro of Ft. Collins, CO, Timothy (Christine) Petro of Pleasanton, CA, Jeff (Sheryl) Petro Sr of Raymond, WI, Greg (Jeri) Petro of Racine, Lyssa Verne Frechette of Racine; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Jenny; and siblings: Shirley Miller, Edward, William, and Jack Sanders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 15, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating assisted by Deacon Greg Petro and Deacon Joseph Mueller. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, Hwy 31. All visitation will be held at the church. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday 5:00-7:00 p.m. (A Prayer service with Rosary and invitation to share memories will be held at 7:00 p.m.) and on Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Rita’s Catholic Church have been suggested.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Compassus Hospice and the 5th and 2nd floor nurses at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care given to Patricia to help ease her pain.
