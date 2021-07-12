 Skip to main content
Patricia J. Petro-Mueller
Patricia J. Petro-Mueller

Patricia J. Petro-Mueller

May 2, 1928 – July 10, 2021

RACINE—Patricia Jean Petro-Mueller, age 93, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday with services on Thursday. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday’s paper and on the funeral home website.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

