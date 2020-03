Patricia J. Mach

March 15, 1941 – March 14, 2020

RACINE – Patricia Jean Mach, β€œPat”, age 78, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, March 15, 1941, daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Nee: Steinman) Stark.

On June 8, 1974 at the Unitarian Church in Racine she was united in marriage to Richard A. Mach. Pat was a commercial artist and had been employed by Jack Crowe Studios in advertising art for 10 years, retiring in 1974. Pat biggest joy was cooking. She was also a strong artist.

Surviving are her husband, Rick; her son Andy Mach; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; granddaughters, Faryn and Michelle; nephew, Todd Eaton; niece, Kia Eaton; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jeanne Mach; in-laws, Lyle, Jeanne, Gerry, Joe, Lawrence, Don, Rita, and Sally.

Services will be held at a later date.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888