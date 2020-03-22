Patricia J. Mach
March 15, 1941 – March 14, 2020
RACINE – Patricia Jean Mach, “Pat”, age 78, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, March 15, 1941, daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Nee: Steinman) Stark.
On June 8, 1974 at the Unitarian Church in Racine she was united in marriage to Richard A. Mach. Pat was a commercial artist and had been employed by Jack Crowe Studios in advertising art for 10 years, retiring in 1974. Pat biggest joy was cooking. She was also a strong artist.
Surviving are her husband, Rick; her son Andy Mach; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; granddaughters, Faryn and Michelle; nephew, Todd Eaton; niece, Kia Eaton; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Jeanne Mach; in-laws, Lyle, Jeanne, Gerry, Joe, Lawrence, Don, Rita, and Sally.
Services will be held at a later date.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
