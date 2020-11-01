Patricia J. Hartman (nee: Kern)

March 4, 1952 – October 29, 2020
OF RACINE – Patricia J. Hartman, age 68, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, with her family by her side. She was born in Racine, March 4, 1952, daughter of the late Alfred and Betty (nee: Christensen) Kern.
Patricia was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1971.” On November 12, 1977, Patricia was united in marriage to Edward J. Hartman. She was employed by Jacobson and Walker’s Mfg. Patricia was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed socializing with friends and going out. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her granddaughter, and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Edward of forty-two years; daughter, Kimberly Johnson; son, Brian Hartman; granddaughter, Dylan; brother, Richard (Sandy) Kern; sister, Elizabeth (Steven) Pesek, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday November 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation at 10:00 until time of Mass at the Church.
Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.
A very special thank you to All the nurses and doctors at Ascension All Saints Medical Center, ICU.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.