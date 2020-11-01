Patricia Irma Rosenberg

Patricia I. Rosenberg, 86, was called home by her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Limited attendance funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, November 7, for her congregation and school community.
Pat’s Committal Service is open to everyone, also on Saturday, November 7, at 11:30 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. We’ll gather near the pond.
Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary. www.purath-strand.com
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
