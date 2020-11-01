 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Irma Rosenberg
0 comments

Patricia Irma Rosenberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Irma Rosenberg

Patricia I. Rosenberg, 86, was called home by her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Limited attendance funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Saturday morning, November 7, for her congregation and school community.

Pat’s Committal Service is open to everyone, also on Saturday, November 7, at 11:30 a.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. We’ll gather near the pond.

Please visit the funeral home website for a complete obituary. www.purath-strand.com

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News