Patricia Flanagan Haas

Nov. 17, 1928 - Jan. 29, 2023

RACINE - Patricia Flanagan Haas, age 94, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Patricia was born in Racine on November 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Arthur and Ellen (nee: Hathaway) Flanagan.

Pat was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1947" and a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling but above all spending time with her family. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On March 1, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard Dean Banker. Out of this union, they became loving parents of Candace and Ellen. Although they went their separate ways after 30 years of marriage, they remained friends for life.

Pat was lucky enough to find love again and on August 14, 1998, was united in marriage to Terence J. Haas. Pat and Terry enjoyed many years together getting their fill of traveling throughout Europe, Canada, and the United States, and spending some winter months in Florida and Arizona. Pat was a sweet, loving and lovable person.

Pat will be dearly missed by her husband, Terence Haas; daughters: Candace (Jim) Vasey, Ellen (Phil) Cruz; grandchildren: Callie Rose Vasey, Sarah Pat (Mike) Rothering and Max J. Cruz; great-grandchildren: Ezra Chandler Bump and Liam and Ellah Rothering.

Pat will be dearly missed by sister-in-law, Grace Flanagan; nieces and nephews: Danny Deschler, Mary (Gary) Redfern, Elizabeth Long, Kim (Gary) Reitsma, Tom (Linda) O'Day, Patrick O'Day, Micheal O'Day, Brian O'Day, Mary Claire (Gary) Brownell, Tom (Pattie) Flanagan, Jim (Ruth) Flanagan, Suzy (Stu) VanSwol, Steve (Kim) Banker, Sandy (Bob) Hansen, Terry (Jan) Haas, Mitch (Jody) Haas, Joe Haas, Chris (Herman) Krause and Barbara Brooks; special friends: Katy Banker and Connie Todorovic; and many great nieces and nephews and extended family.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, friend and former husband, Richard Dean Banker; brother-in-law, Clyde Banker, Jr.; sisters: Kathleen Deschler and Eileen O'Day; brother, Danny Flanagan; brother-in-law, Gilly O'Day; niece, Connie Farr; nephews: Tim and Jim Deschler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Ralph and Mary Haas.

A celebration of Patricia's life service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, February 10, starting at 10:00 a.m.

