Patricia Ferraro

May 10, 1930 – August 21, 2020

RACINE, WI – Patricia Mae Ferraro (nee: Schneider), 90, died at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI on August 21, 2020. She was born to Lloyd and Eleanor Schneider (nee: Brandt) in Racine on May 10, 1930.

Pat graduated from William Horlick High School, in Racine, class of 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, Louis J Ferraro, in Racine on September 23, 1950.

Lou and Pat first opened a pizza place in La Crosse, WI in 1955. Then they opened other pizza restaurants in the area. In 1969, Lou and Pat opened the first Ferraro’s Pizza in Racine, eventually expanding to other locations in Racine. Although ownership changed hands in 1994 when they retired, the Ferraro’s Pizza in the Georgetown neighborhood of Racine is still in operation today.

As a member of the St Rita’s church choir for many years, she was honored to sing solos at masses and was the soloist the church selected to sing at church funerals and weddings.