Patricia Elizabeth (Hoffman) Weichert

Dec. 15, 1944—June 8, 2022

Patricia Elizabeth (nee: Hoffman) Weichert, 77, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Pat was born on December 15, 1944, to the late John and Mary (nee: Hackel) Hoffman. She retired from Unico in 2012. Patricia was known for her green thumb—she loved to take care of her plants and spend time in the garden. She enjoyed decorating and baking for the holidays, but above all else, she loved spending time with her grandkids.

Pat will be missed by her daughters, Lisa (Phillip) and Nicole (Rene); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Kathy (Bob) and Bobby (Joanne); special niece, Danielle; and other nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ann; brothers: Gerald and Johnny and her beloved pets.

Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Pat will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.sturinofuneralhome.com

