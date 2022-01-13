Patricia Elaine Doonan

August 22, 1940—January 10, 2022

WATERFORD, WI—Patricia “Pat” Elaine Doonan, 81, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in New York on August 22, 1940, to Joseph and Elizabeth Veronica (nee O’Rourke) Doonan. She spent her early life in New York and Milwaukee, WI, and graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee, WI. She eventually settled in Union Grove, WI. Patricia graduated from Gateway Technical Institute as a Medical Assistant and was a long-time employee of Dr. James Shack. She went on to receive additional training as an Echocardiac Technician and retired from Wheaton/All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Pat or “Baba” as she was affectionately known was incredibly proud of her Irish heritage, including two trips to Ireland. Pat was known for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. Her hobbies included spending time with her family, knitting, cross stitch and word search puzzles. She enjoyed spending time by the water and was an unparalleled film buff.

She is survived by: Liz Koenen Vioski (George Fennell) of Waterford, WI, Rod Koenen (former wife Laurie Hardy) of Trevor, WI, Wendy (Michael) Younglove of Beecher, WI.

She has five grandchildren including: Michael (Angie) Vioski of Burlington, WI, Katie (Jeff) Knoerzer of Waterford, WI, Samantha Younglove (fiance Matthew Schaeffer) of Dayton, OH, Andrew Koenen of Kenosha, WI, Benjamin Younglove of UW Milwaukee. She has a total of six great-grandchildren including: Faith, Caleb, Olivia, Abel, Jaelyn and Jackson.

She is also survived by two remaining brothers: William (Karen Kawa) Doonan of New York and James (Charlotte) Doonan of Texas. She has six nieces and nephews including: Randy, Brian, Donna, Michael, Shannon and Kevin. She was preceded in death by her former husband Roger Koenen, as well as her parents: Elizabeth and Joseph.

The family would like to extend a special thank you for Fr. Charles Conley, Dr. Lisa Simonds, and Shanna and Heather from Compassus Hospice Care. She also held close to her heart her cousins: Sharon Pfaffl and Cathy Skinner, as well as her longtime friends: Pat Remus and Jane Smart.

She will be cremated per her wishes with Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and there will be a private service at a later date.

In honor of Pat, she would leave you with the following Irish Blessing:

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back,

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the rain fall soft upon your fields,

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.

