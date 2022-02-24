Patricia Duffy Schlick

Aug. 13, 1927—Feb. 20, 2022

BURLINGTON, WI—Patricia “Patsy” Duffy Schlick, of Burlington, died on Sunday February 20, 2022 at the age of 94. She was born on August 13, 1927 in Hingham Massachusetts to Ralph and Elizabeth Duffy.

Patsy is preceded in death by her husband Jack and daughter Cindy Franco. She is survived by her children: Tim, Liz and Mike as well as seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Racine Catholic Charities, or a tree can be planted in her memory from the Schuette-Daniels website.

